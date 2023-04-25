Idea Factory International announces that the version pc Of Mary Skelter Finale will come up Steam during next autumn.

This edition of the game will include all the contents of the versions PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch previously released content, including all downloadable content including the visual novel Mary Skelter: Locked Up in Love – True End.

Information on the Mary Skelter trilogy The Mary Skelter Trilogy was born in 2016 as a collaboration between Compile Heart, Dengeki Bunko and Dengeki PlayStaton to provide entertainment across three media: games, novels and magazines. The trilogy includes Mary Skelter: Nightmares, Mary Skelter 2, and concludes with the Mary Skelter Finale. About Mary Skelter Finale Jail– a living prison for humans buried 666 meters underground, which suddenly appeared several decades ago, giving birth to monsters called Marchen. A group of prisoners, Jack and the Blood Maidens, reincarnations of fairy tale characters who dared to escape, have risen from the bottom of the tower to the surface, full of hope… But outside they only found thousands of corpses immersed in a sea of ​​blood. Only beings known as Massacre Pink are present here. At that moment, everyone’s hope was shattered. The group was torn apart, with Jack and the Blood Maidens scattered in their own paths. Separated, they are both drawn to the all-consuming prison floating in the sky. Welcome to the ending of the story. Main features Change and Explore – “Switch” between six groups of characters to dive deeper into their individual stories and relationships, as well as coordinate puzzle solving across dungeons filled with traps, hidden gimmicks, and treasures.

– “Switch” between six groups of characters to dive deeper into their individual stories and relationships, as well as coordinate puzzle solving across dungeons filled with traps, hidden gimmicks, and treasures. Infected insects and cruel nightmares – During battle, nightmarish larvae known as “Insectmare” may appear! These parasites will attach themselves to the player’s screen, obstructing the view of battle, disabling battle controls, and giving players negative conditions.

– During battle, nightmarish larvae known as “Insectmare” may appear! These parasites will attach themselves to the player’s screen, obstructing the view of battle, disabling battle controls, and giving players negative conditions. Immerse yourself in the depths of the trilogy – Learn more about Mary Skelter’s universe with the help of three light novels included digitally in the game! Can Jack, Alice and the rest of the gang escape the clutches of a living prison to live happily ever after?

– Learn more about Mary Skelter’s universe with the help of three light novels included digitally in the game! Can Jack, Alice and the rest of the gang escape the clutches of a living prison to live happily ever after? Nightmare Deja Vu – Mary Skelter Finale includes all event scenes from Mary Skelter: Nightmares and Mary Skelter 2. With the “Before Story” option, newcomers can catch up on the story before tackling the series finale, and veterans can relax and relive the epic story of the series!

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu