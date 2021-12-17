A big surprise Ghostlight announces the arrival of a version PC for Mary Skelter 2, 2018 title developed by Compile Heart. At the moment, a possible launch window for the title has not yet been revealed, and the only detail released is the fact that also within the PC game version there will be the remake of Mary Skelter: Nightmares as happened for the console version of the title.

Waiting to know more we leave you now with the first trailer dedicated to the PC version of Mary Skelter 2, wishing you a good vision as always.

Mary Skelter 2 – Trailer (PC)

The nightmare continues in Mary Skelter 2! In this first-person dungeon crawler you take on the role of the characters inspired by the fairytale world, the Blood Maiden, which you can customize down to the smallest detail according to their class. Strike the perfect balance of power and madness to engage in turn-based battles with a bloodthirsty transformation system, and escape a living prison as indestructible nightmares chase you in real time. This game also contains the first installment in the series, Mary Skelter: Nightmares.

Source: Ghostlight Street Gematsu