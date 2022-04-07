Mexico. Mary Paz Banquells, ex-wife of actor Alfredo Adame, had a meeting with the media in CDMX and spoke of the behavior that he acquires in his daily life with respect to others.

Mary Paz Banquells refers that Alfredo Adame has a strong problem with anger and she struggles with it every day, various news portals report, according to what she spoke with journalists.

She also recognizes that during the time she was married to him, that affected her emotionally a lot, and now she worries because she sees her children (who she had with him) worried and suffering from what might happen, but she is also aware that they do not they can fix it.

“My children and I have been far from all that for 5 years, we have nothing to say or say, now everyone has taken their own path, he took that path and hopefully it is the path that makes him happy”.

Mary Paz is surprised after seeing the fight that Alfredo Adame publicly starred in his press conference, where Carlos Trejo’s lawyer arrived to tell him things and the actor reacted with blows and using violence.

Mary Paz with her three children, the fruit of her relationship with her ex-husband Alfredo Adame. instagram photo

Regarding Adame’s behavior, Mary Paz makes public that he always had problems controlling his anger; “He has always had that anger control problem, it’s not new, but I think it has been accelerating for them.”

Mary Paz remembers that when she got pregnant with her first child, Diego, she had to take drastic measures with respect to Alfredo Adame: “The first thing I did was buy padlocks to put on the triggers, because I was terrified, to keep my children as safe as possible.” away from weapons as possible.

Alfredo Adame lives apart from his three children he had in marriage with Mary Paz, sister of the singer Rocío Banquells, both daughters of the deceased actors Dina de Marco and Rafael Banquells, and in his same meeting with the press he touched on the subject.

Read more: “Count on me…”: Journalist Lydia Cacho sends a message of support to Sasha Sokol

“He marked his line, finally he said that they were not his children, that they were not his blood, that he wanted to take away their last name.”