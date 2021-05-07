The long walks through the forest, the lakes, the thaw, the eyes peeking out from the foliage, the burning moths, the swamp tree, the deep roots penetrating into the dream, all that is in the poetry of Mary oliver. It is about that long and patient path of learning “little by little to love / the only world we have.”

Nature as a mirror, as a metaphor for one’s own wishes and fears, as an opportunity to be grateful for the overwhelming feeling of being alive. And the surprise, the amazement that links us with animals, that instant of attention and pure present that in a few seconds gives us back a human sensation of beauty.

Mary Oliver, born in Ohio in 1935 and died in 2019 at the age of 83, escapes as a teenager from an abusive father and stays at the home of poet Edna St. Vincent Millay (the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize) on the outskirts of New York, shortly after her death. Dream work, published at age fifty-one, came three years after American Primitive (1983) for which she too had won the Pulitzer and had begun to become more and more known.

In this book, Oliver’s luminosity is frequently interfered with by painful memories (the poem “Furia”, for example, about parental abuse, or “A visitor”, a kind of self-repairing scene), by a process of inner searching and release. “That winter my mind had turned upside down (…) I was ready, but I was afraid”, “Later / in the hospice / I began to distinguish between the red waters / of confusion; / I unstitched / the deep stitches / of my nightmares ”.

Open questions, the shadow of death, alternate with happiness and celebration –which his gaze almost always finds outside the human picture– discovering that “the time of fullness / is buried under years of patience”.

The translators, Patricio Foglia and Natalia Leiderman (who had already turned to our language Red bird, a book chronologically later in Oliver’s production), have managed to convey the pulse and vitality of his poetry: “Translating perhaps is like telling a dream, bringing it to the fragility of this world –they say in the prologue–“ having a body I live in my hands, and transfer it from one shore to another of language ”.

At times of whitmanian encouragement (“I am so many! / What is my name?”) Oliver’s poems give us translucent images. But to achieve this appearance of naturalness there is a deep work, with language and with herself.

The experience of a denser, more opaque matter, of a blood thickness that assimilates the ebb of the natural world to internal processes, in an aspiration to unfold without intervening, like the forest in time of deep snowfall, the river that thaws , the waves that gradually soften the roughness of the rocks. See yourself with that same amazement, that distance and that gratitude for being part of the trip. Like that turtle that “filled / with an ancient and blind desire” does what it should without thinking, without even being able to distinguish itself from the world.

A kind of openness, or of personal deprivation that is closer and closer to that of stone (capable of absorbing and reflecting the heat that reaches it), beyond hope or desire. But at the same time it is known, “those glowing lives, without consciousness” are part of something to which we can never fully belong.

The dream work then, is more like the one narrated in the poem “The trip”: “one day you finally knew / what you had to do, and you started / despite the voices / and bad advice / a around you (….) And the road was full of branches / falls, and stones. / But little by little / while you left behind the voices / the stars began to burn ”.

Dream work, Mary Oliver. Trad. Patricio Foglia and Natalia Leiderman. Caleta Olivia, 110 pp.

