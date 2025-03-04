The Queen Mary of Denmark He has surprised this Tuesday with historical pieces that were believed forgotten. On the occasion of the state trip of the Danish kings in Finland, at a gala dinner that took place in Helsinki, the royal jeweler has taken the royal jeweler gold headband with old gems of Queen Carolina Amalia and El Brazalete with a stone from Vesubio by Princess Wilhelmina Maria.

Two pieces that until the queen has not taken them out of royal jeweler more than 140 years without being used. Both are part of the real collection of Denmark and the bracelet is usually exhibited in the Treasury, which is under Rosenborg Castle, in the center of Copenhagen. After this trip, the tiara will also become part of this luxurious collection which represents the wealth of the country.

The tiara was created approximately in 1820 for Christian VIII’s wife. The eleven gems which has enchanted were collected by the king during the couple’s trip to Italy in 1819-1821, where Rome and the ancient excavations of Pompeya visited. The jewels reflect the classicist taste of the time and were designed for daily use, rather than to compete with the most striking diamond jewelry.

And the bracelet, a spectacular bracelet with the same yellow gold, acquired it Federico VII on an 1828 trip of the Vesuvio area. He gave it to his wife, Wilhelmina María, on the occasion of her link. To do this, he prepared a box where you could read: «C’est du sommet du vésuve enflammed that mon cœur volce à toi. April 24, 1828 «. That is to say: »It is from the top of the burning vesubio that My heart flies towards you«.









Three images of Mary of Denmark during gala dinner in Helsinki



The queen has combined this impressive combination of jewels with a dress that had already been previously put on. A party dress with black background and floral print signed by Jesper Høvring that had already been put in 2019 For a New Year’s Eve celebration. While the previous time combined it with dark belt and diamond jewelry, it has now preferred a belt marked in old gold tone than perfection With the impressive jewels.

Queen Mary’s decision to put on these pieces fits her last movements. Recently the Danish royal house made public the decision of the woman of Federico X of Update a necklace in a spectacular tiara of diamonds to use it. He was quickly baptized as the Rosenstone headbandthe result of the joint work of the jeweler Matías Hasbo Dinesen, who presented a series of proposals on how to adapt the piece and that will be current Without damaging the history of jewel.

It is clear that the ‘Royal’ has decided that with the title it has total access to the impressive collection that the Royal Family of Denmark has at its disposal. And the forophos of the historical jewelers have seen again some Forgotten jewelry That the Royal House website has been responsible for describing in detail to avoid misunderstandings.