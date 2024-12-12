In just one month, Frederick and Mary from Denmark They ascended to the throne of the country after the Queen Emeritus Daisy abdicated during his long-awaited end-of-year speech in the midst of his son’s sentimental controversy. For the press, the decision was clear, the Crown had to divert attention from Federico’s alleged infidelity to Mary with Genoveva Casanova in Madrid, an idyll that was captured by cameras during one of their romantic walks through the capital that caused a media scandal and seriously damaged the relationship between the monarchs. Thus, Federico and Mary became Kings under the watchful eye of the press and the population who had recently learned of the disloyalty of the then Prince.

The milestone was celebrated with a multitude of authority figures linked to the Danish Royal House, but there was someone who stood out for not being a witness to the event. The Princess Marie Cavallierwoman of Prince Joachim She did not attend Margaret’s abdication or the subsequent proclamation of the monarch and while he was crowned, she cared for her children at her residence in Washington. Although at first Palacio claimed that the little ones needed to go to school, so that with their mother being with them, Joaquín could attend the event, the focus of his absence soon pointed to another situation with a history in the past. That Mary and Marie had a Real confrontation would be the real reason why the two did not share space.

The chroniclers do not know how to locate the origin of their enmity specifically, but it is known that it comes from afar and was born with a controversial decision by the then Queen. Margaret took the reins of managing the noble titles and took theirs from Prince Joachim’s children. And from Princes they became Counts. Furthermore, the family’s move to the United States distanced everyone, but especially the brothers who, with the distance, couldn’t wait to reconcile. But now, their wives would have found in their broken relationship the reason to begin to approach positions and definitively close the chapter on the past.

Mary from Denmark and Marie seem to have joined forces with a common goal, that of fixing the brothers and ironing out their differences. Thus, Princess Marie surprised the press by attending alone without Joaquín to the state visit of Al-Sisi, President of Egypt, to the capital of Denmark. Mary was also at the event and the ‘royals’ were forced to join together publicly, denoting a harmony that did not go unnoticed by the press. The sisters-in-law were friendly to each other for the first time in a long time, completely denying the rumors of confrontations that had been hanging over them for several years.









The radical change in Mary and Marie’s attitude lays the foundations for a bridge to make the tension disappear between the siblings who still resent getting closer. Although Margarita’s decision about her grandchildren’s titles separated them, the fact was only the last straw that broke the camel’s back of the bad brotherly relationship they had. The fact that they did not coincide in tastes or hobbies meant that later their partners did not agree either and preferred to remain distanced. Among themselves, the rumors of the feelings that Joaquín would have towards Mary would have added fuel to the bonfire of a not very close relationship that now seems to be taking steps in favor of things ending up being fixed.