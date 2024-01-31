Peruvian entertainment has recently been shaken by an ampay starring Christian Dominguez and Mary Moncada. This episode has placed Moncada at the center of media attention and has generated a wave of speculation and comments on social networks. Given the situation, Mary Moncada has decided to speak out with the intention of clarifying her position and dispelling the rumors that have arisen around the incident.

This ampay, which involves the well-known cumbiambero Christian Domínguez, has been one of the most talked about topics in the world of entertainment in Peru. Mary Moncada, a figure until now less known in the public sphere, has seen how her personal life has become an object of interest and speculation, and all of this has led her to defend herself and expose her truth on social networks. .

What did Mary Moncada say about her ampay with Christian Domínguez?

Mary Moncada took to her social networks to report that she is not happy about everything that happened; However, she must 'suck it up' and move on. “I would like to clarify something. My laughter in the interview with 'Magaly TV, the firm' is not mocking. My laugh is nervous, since I'm not used to this. Don't think that I am here laughing at the situation, but of course I have a life, a job, and I have to continue. Thank you”, reads in their Instagram stories.

Mary Moncada clarifies how she feels after ampay. Photo: Instagram/Mary Moncada

Who is Mary Moncada?

Mary Moncada, 39 years old, is a Peruvian professional who resides in the United States, where she works as a bank manager. With a background in Administration and International Business and her role as a notary public, Mary has built a successful career in the financial sector. In addition to her professional life, she is known for her love of luxury travel, having visited places such as Aruba, Cancun, Tulum, Disney, Las Vegas, Miami and several European countries.

What did Pamela Franco say after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Pamela Franco announced this afternoon on Instagram that her relationship with Christian Dominguez It's over forever. This is because the leader of the Great Orchestra was the center of the latest 'Magaly TV, la firma' scandal when he was surprised in intimate acts with Mary Moncada.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” reads the first part of his publication.

Pamela Franco confirms separation with Christian Domínguez after ampay. Photo: Instagram/Pamela Franco

The cumbia singer also reported that, despite the insistence of the media wanting to talk to her, she will not do so for the moment because she prefers to ensure the psychological health of her youngest daughter. “I understand the media's interest in speaking with me, but for the moment I will not give statements for the peace of mind of my family and especially my daughter.”he added.

