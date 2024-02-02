The ampay starring Mary Moncada and cumbiambero Christian Domínguez continues to generate controversy in Peruvian entertainment. For this reason, Magaly Medina connected by video call with the Peruvian living in the United States to obtain more details about the intimate encounters she had with the host of 'América hoy'.

In addition, Moncada, 35, took advantage of the space to apologize live to Pamela Franco and all the people affected by the images in which she appears having relations with Domínguez in a car.

What did Mary Moncada say on Magaly Medina's program?

Peruvian Mary Moncada, who has lived in the United States since she was 19 and works for a major bank in Florida, revealed hidden details of her intimate encounters with Christian Domínguez. Likewise, she ruled out having gotten involved with the musician to seek fame or publicity.

“The first time was in a hotel in Chiclayo, then in Lima, although he found a way to do it here. He only went in the car once. There wasn't much interaction because he never interested me,” revealed Mary Moncada Caballero, who has a bachelor's degree in International Business and Administration.

“I don't need publicity, I have a career. I did things wrong and I am paying for what I did, and for a person (Domínguez) who is not worth it, who did not even attract me. I wasted my time with him,” she told Magaly Medina.

Mary Moncada apologizes to Pamela Franco

Likewise, in another part of the interview, Mary Moncada did not hesitate to make self-criticism and apologized live to Pamela Franco and to all those affected by her ampay with Christian Domínguez.

“What I did is very bad. I accept my mistake and apologize to the people who were affected by this. I didn't value myself for just five minutes of madness or warm-up. I got carried away and made them disrespect me that way,” Moncada said.

Did Pamela Franco break up with Christian Domínguez after the ampay with Mary Moncada?

On the morning of Thursday, February 1, 2024, Pamela Franco ended her 4-year relationship with Christian Domínguez through a statement on her social networks.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” the text reads.

“I understand the interest of the media in speaking with me, but for the moment I will not give statements for the peace of my family and especially my daughter,” he shared. On her networks, Pamela Franco's followers gave her all their support and solidarity.

Message from Pamela Franco. Photo: Instagram Pamela Franco.

What did Christian Domínguez say about the ampay with Mary Moncada?

On the afternoon of Thursday, February 1, the program 'América hoy' launched on its social networks the promotion of the return of the magazine to the América Televisión screens. However, he did it with a bomb: an interview with Christian Domínguez, who apparently will continue to be part of the program.

In the video, the cumbiambero is seen answering questions from Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo about ampay with Mary Moncada. In addition, he will confirm if he had other relationships simultaneous to his courtship with Pamela Franco. The 'America Today' interview will air on Monday, February 5 at 9:30 am

