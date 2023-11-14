Mary McCartney has combined two passions: cooking and photography in her new book Feeding Creativity. In the interview she talks about what’s important when cooking for celebrities like Judi Dench, George Lucas and Cameron Diaz.

Mary McCartney’s new book is called “Feeding Creativity”, for which several German translations could be considered: “feeding creativity”, for example, or “creative nutrition”. Or what McCartney literally did: she catered to creative people. She visited well-known artists, musicians and filmmakers at home or at work and each time brought something to eat that she had specially developed and cooked for this meeting.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In this way, according to McCartney, a “portrait cookbook” was created that combines the author’s great passions: cooking and photography. Among many others, she has cooked for Cindy Sherman, Cate Blanchett, Gilbert & George, David Hockney, Jeff Koons, Judi Dench, George Lucas and Cameron Diaz – as well as her father Paul and his friend Ringo. Like the dishes she’s been making for two years on her cooking show “Mary McCartney Serves It Up!”, the 60 recipes in her book are vegan or vegetarian. We reach McCartney via video call at her home in London.