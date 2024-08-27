Mary Katrantzou (Athens, 41 years old) boasts of having given birth to two babies in two different countries. One of them is called Michael and is the son she had with her husband, the neurologist Marios Politis. The little one was born in Greece, the designer’s native country. The other baby is her first collection as creative director of leather goods and accessories for Bulgari, a line she has just launched in Italy. “They are both my children and I hope they learn to love each other,” says Katrantzou, in conversation via Zoom from the workshop of the Italian jewelry and luxury goods house in Florence.

Serpentine bags from Katrantzou’s new accessories collection for the Italian brand. Vanessa Montero

Her appointment, announced in April, came as something of a surprise in the fine jewellery industry. At first glance, hiring a fashion designer to head a division of a jewellery brand might seem an unconventional decision. But Bulgari’s move comes at a very opportune time, just as many firms in the sector are strengthening their leather goods and accessories lines to offset the slowdown in jewellery sales caused by weak demand in the Chinese market.

The Serpentine Tote Bag, featuring the brand’s iconic Calla pattern in multicoloured crystals. Vanessa Montero

“These are difficult times. Customers are moving towards experiences that make sense to them and brands that allow them to connect with a specific value system. But that is the nature of fashion: to reinvent itself and keep changing,” explains Katrantzou, who began her career in 2008. “I see this as an opportunity to reach new audiences, so that new customers can buy a Bulgari bag, scarf or glasses before buying the jewellery or watches,” she continues.

Her mission is not only to reach wider audiences, but also to create a sense of novelty in a market saturated with novelty. Katrantzou knows a lot about that from her years as a student at Central Saint Martins, the world-renowned London art and design school. For her graduation show in 2008, she designed a collection of knitted dresses with trompe l’oeil prints of oversized jewels that caused a sensation. Shortly after, she launched her own label, which quickly earned her critical acclaim and the nickname “queen of prints.” Today, she has a thriving business bearing her name that counts more than 100 stockists, including high-end department stores such as Selfridges and Harrods in London and Bergdorf’s in New York.

The designer holds a white Serpentine Tote Matelassé bag, a piece from her new accessories collection for Bulgari. Vanessa Montero

“When I was offered the position at Bulgari, I had to think about the logistics. My family is in Athens, my business is in London and this new job is between Florence and Rome. But my heart said yes from the start,” she admits. “I grew up in Greece, with great respect for Bulgari. It is a brand that is part of my training as a designer.”

A craftswoman works on one of the bags. Vanessa Montero

In a way, her appointment continues the 140-year history of the house. Sotirios Voulgaris, founder of Bulgari, was Greek like her. Voulgaris began his career as a jeweller in his home village of Paramythia. In 1877 he moved to Corfu and then to the Italian city of Naples. Four years later he moved to Rome, where, in 1884, he founded the company as we know it today. “Every day I discover new connections between the brand and Greece. The Greco-Roman roots are there: the symmetry and harmony of the designs, the sensitivity to colours, the philosophy behind each creation,” says the designer.

Mary Katrantzou, reunited with part of her new team in her Florentine studio. Vanessa Montero

Her first collection for the Italian house is a selection of bags in solid colours such as burgundy, cream and black. Others are printed in gold and silver, or in a kaleidoscopic palette of greens, yellows and purples. Katrantzou was inspired by the mosaics that decorate the floors of the Baths of Caracalla, the Roman hydraulic complex built during the reign of the emperors Septimius Severus and Caracalla. She thought it would be interesting to start this journey with a nod to the city where the Bulgari legend began and to some of the architectural motifs that are a constant for the brand.

One of the pieces from her first accessories collection for the Roman house: the Ginkgo clutch, with gold and silver crystals on nappa leather. Vanessa Montero

Daughter of an interior designer and a textile engineer, Katrantzou studied architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design in the United States. Her arrival in fashion was almost accidental. “I had the opportunity to do an exchange programme at Central Saint Martins, but there were only vacancies for a textile course. I hadn’t studied fashion, but I wanted to put myself to the test,” she recalls. She then took the Masters in Fashion at Central Saint Martins, under the tutelage of Louise Wilson, the legendary professor who trained designers such as Christopher Kane, Jonathan Saunders, Simone Rocha, Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida. “All my classmates had the ambition to create their own fashion brand,” she says. She succeeded.

A corner of Bulgari’s leather goods and accessories workshop in Florence, Italy. Vanessa Montero

Almost two decades later, Katrantzou still likes to challenge himself. He sees his new position at Bulgari as an opportunity to continue his training and to learn from the craftsmen at the Roman house in Florence. “They use processes specific to fine jewellery that no other luxury brand uses. That’s why we say that our leather is the finest in Tuscany, because it is,” he says.

As creative director of her own brand, she has to design four collections a year. As creative director of leather goods and accessories at Bulgari, she does too. But her creations for the jewellery house don’t have to be tied to seasons or trends. “On the contrary. They have to be timeless, unique,” ​​she says. Evergreen luxury, in limited editions. “That’s true luxury: things that are forever, that can be passed down from one generation to the next. Pieces that are worth investing in and that can be collected… as if they were works of art.”