Time ago Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen they left acting. The two Hollywood twins who grew up practically in front of the cameras have decided to devote themselves to their fashion brand, but they do not forget their friends from the world of entertainment. And recently they decided to give a thought about the death of Bob Saget. As well as of Heath Ledger.

In 2014 Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen quit acting. They had long since stopped making films, to devote themselves to their fashion brand, The Row. According to a source close to the pair of sisters, the celebrity lifestyle is no longer for them.

The 35-year-old twins decided to talk about everything they’ve been through since they started acting. It was not easy for them, they also faced many misfortunes. Like the death of his friend Heath Ledger, in 2008. And recently the death of Bob Saget.

Bob Saget was the artistic dad of the twins, playing the dad of the two actresses for eight seasons on the Full House show. The man was found lifeless in a hotel room in Florida on January 9th. And the couple is heartbroken.

The man has always been close to the two sisters, who were already multimillionaires before they turned 10, having earned a lot. They are probably among the most famous child actors of all time. And today they are ready to tell their whole life lived in front of the cameras.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen and farewell to Hollywood

For them, the world of entertainment has been devastating. In the 2000s they thought they were no longer in control of their lives. They have been very marked by those spotlights that are always on. And above all, Mary Kate was the most sensitive.

Something changed after Heath Ledger’s death, as the bond was great. Apparently Mary Kate also felt guilty, because she hadn’t saved him from his demons. Today the two sisters try to live a normal life. Still multimillionaires, but avoiding social media.