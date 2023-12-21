Thursday, December 21, 2023, 1:35 p.m.



Amid speculation about the future of the marriage of Prince Frederick of Denmark and Mary Donaldson, the Danish royal house has published a congratulations from the princess alone as head of the foundation that bears her name with a message in which she reflects on the passage of time and the importance of paying attention to all the good things that happen. «Time is something peculiar. The more years you have lived, the faster the next year seems to go by. At the same time, you become increasingly aware of how precious each moment – ​​and each year – is. “The transition into the new year is always an opportunity to pause and appreciate all that has happened throughout the year.”

In his letter, which he accompanies with a photograph in which he appears very smiling, he also talks about the importance of teamwork. «Christmas is just around the corner. At Mary Foundation, we close out 2023 and go on vacation with gratitude for all that humans can do when we do it together. We need each other if we want to succeed », she writes, concluding with holiday greetings: « Warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.