Frederick The monarch's first appearance before the Danish people took place on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace and he was joined by his wife, Mary Donaldson. The Australian lawyer has chosen for one of her most important days a simple model, with a sober cut, in white, signed by a Danish designer, Soeren Le Schmidt. The creator has proudly admitted that he is responsible for the model and has expressed excitement on his Instagram account about the fact that the new queen has placed her trust in one of his designs on coronation day: “Beyond the gratitude / Thank you very much for choosing me. Queen Mary of Denmark.”

Soeren Le Schmidt was born in Ølgod, in the region of Southern Denmark. She is popular in the country, having been one of the judges of the television sewing program Danmarks næste tøjdesigner (The next Danish designer), a talent contest from the world of sewing, together with the stylist Anja Camilla Alajdi. It is not the first time that her firm dresses Mary Donaldson in a relevant event: for the coronation of Charles III of England last May, the current Danish queen also trusted the designer, who created a dress-coat fitted at the waist. for her. In the outfit chosen for the proclamation of Frederick It is a “relatively simple” dress, as Le Schmidt explained to Vogue Scandinaviamade with a wool and viscose mix, with long, tight sleeves and a voluminous skirt that, “in addition, is constructed with a separate belt that falls from the waist, around the neck and over one shoulder,” the designer pointed out. , aware of the importance of a design that “will go down in the history books.”

Soeren Le Schmidt has a fashion brand based in Copenhagen and is a regular among the country's celebrities, who turn to him for their red carpet appearances. According to him, he highlights in his Web page, the neatness of the pattern is the great value of his fashion house, but with a personal contemporary touch: “Each collection is not only based on old school tailoring, but is combined with references to subcultures and an avant-garde touch, paying tribute to diversity by highlighting culture and gender fluidity.” One of her great passions is architecture, so her models “are always very graphic and minimalist, looks timeless that will work in a wardrobe for years to come,” they add on their website.

Sustainability is another of Le Schmidt's strong points, which manufactures its garments on demand to avoid waste and the accumulation of stocks. The brand emphasizes on its website that it continually strives to “use 100% sustainable fabrics.” That for the coronation of Frederick In 2014, Queen Letizia chose a white dress with a coat of the same tone with rhinestone details on the neckline for the proclamation of Felipe VI, designed by Felipe Varela; Princess Leonor wore a white trouser suit from Madrid Serna tailoring at her swearing-in last October, and the Princess of Wales also wore a white dress in 2023 during the coronation of Charles III. Kate Middleton's dress, an Alexander McQueen design matching that of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was hidden by the stunning blue Victorian Order cape she wore over it.