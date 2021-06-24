To give birth to Mary Anning it is the England of the first industrial revolution, taking its first steps towards the modern era, from an economic and technological point of view. Mari Anning comes from a poor family and religious dissidents, and it is precisely her social status that makes the difference with her peers in high society.

The working women enter to work in the factories, but with a subordinate role which translates into a lower salary than a male colleague, for the same number of hours worked. As if that were not enough, they are not protected during pregnancies, and in order not to lose their pay, they must return to work immediately after giving birth.

On the other hand, women belonging to environmental classes have an advantageous marriage as their goal, and everything is aimed at making this project perfect: education is rigid, since the betrothed is a virtuous woman, education concerns general culture but without exaggerating, to avoid that young female minds get too many crickets in their heads and are not diverted from the goal of marriage.

Culture is therefore a means to entertain the husband and appear pleasant and appropriate in society, and not to enrich oneself culturally and open one’s mind. This is because it is unthinkable for a woman to have a decision-making role or participate in the public life of the country, perhaps by voting.

But they are only the last aftermath of a world that is about to end, a “little ancient world”Which is being consumed and which will give way, at suffragette, women doctor, starter, engineer and with Mary Anning, women paleontologist.

Mary Anning: a passion stronger than the female condition of the time and poverty

Mary’s humble origins certainly do not portend that she will be there first woman paleontologist to leave an indelible mark in history, and nothing will be able to stop her, not even a lightning strike that will strike her while she is in the arms of a neighbor: she will be the only survivor of the disaster, because there is more that awaits her. Mary Anning lives in the cliffs of the Dorset he was born in Devon, rich in Jurassic fossils of which no one knows the real value and which are resold as souvenirs or as obscure remedies for particular diseases. Her father himself, who works as a cabinetmaker by profession, trades them and teaches her to recognize them: it is the first involuntary step towards a career that will not go unnoticed.

At the age of 11 he lost his father and together with his mother and family he took over the reins of his father’s business. The brother Joseph discovers the first skull of Ichtyosaurus, a marine reptile, However, it will be up to Mary Anning to find much of the remaining skeleton, and despite having no examples to reassemble it, she manages to reconstruct its features so much so that it was renamed by the German explorer Ludwig Deichart “The princess of paleontology”. His name begins to circulate among the mouths of his surroundings but unfortunately the financial situation continues to be dramatic. It will be the lieutenant colonel Thomas James Birch to auction off the fossils recovered by Mary Anning among European enthusiasts, to whom she will donate proceeds: a good four hundred pounds.

The discoveries continue uninterruptedly and in the 1823 Mary discovers the first plesiosaurus. The scientific community cannot remain indifferent and the news bounces through the gazettes. He thinks about trying to counter Mary’s fame Georges Cuvier, asserting that it is a fake because it has too many vertebrae: it will be a detailed drawing to restore the right skills to Anning and to make the expert admit that he was wrong.

It is the consecration: “Wonderful example of divine favor, that poor girl ignorant… thanks to her readings and her diligence, she has reached a degree of knowledge such that she can entertain herself with professors and other competent people, and everyone recognizes that she understands more science than anyone else in the kingdom “, he writes Lady Harriett Silvester in 1824.

It takes courage to define ignorant a young woman who with her own strength, without financial support and without noble friends, manages to build a brilliant career from nothing and who studies anatomy as a self-taught, but time is a gentleman and leaves certain judgments to those who he hasn’t been able to do better. At the age of 27 he buys a property that he will use both as a personal home and as a deposit: this is how it was born L’Anning’s Fossil Depot, which will handle with Elizabeth Philpot, her friend and collaborator. In a short time, the deposit became famous and frequented by enthusiasts and experts: the geologist Charles Lyell, the friend and protector of the young man Charles Darwin; Roderick Muchinson and his wife.

Here comes the1829, another lucky year in which he finds the flying reptile that Buckland calls Pterodactylus macronyx (today Dimorphodon macronyx) and which promotes the hypothesis of Cuvier: there really was an era in which reptiles ruled land, seas and skies. From this discovery Mary Anning earns two hundred and ten pounds which should allow her to live a comfortable life but unfortunately in 1835 she lost all savings in a wrong investment. It will be thanks to British Society for the Advancement of Science, who will be able to obtain a pension from the government, for “exceptional contributions to science “.

However, although the pension formula states for “contributions exceptional to science “ and the whole scientific community cannot deny Anning’s great work, for her colleagues she will always remain a woman, and even a woman who comes from a humble social class, and despite her studies being exploited by other scientists, she is not accepted in visit to Geological Society from London.

He will die at age 47 of breast cancer. De la Bèche, president of the Geological Society, delivers the eulogy before the assembly, as if she were one of them. A post mortem recognition that will never repay the bitterness felt in life for having been discriminated against for the “guilt” of being born a woman and being born poor.