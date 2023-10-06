The secretary general of the Marxist Peru Livre party, Vladimir Cerrón, responsible for leading Pedro Castillo to the presidency of Peru in 2021, was sentenced this Friday (6) to three and a half years in prison by the Peruvian courts. The Transitional Criminal Court of Appeals specializing in crimes of corruption of public officials in Junín issued the sentence, highlighting the crime of collusion.

The conviction is the result of an analysis of the terms of a first instance sentence that had sentenced Cerrón to four years in prison in February. In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered the payment of civil compensation and the disqualification of Cerrón from holding any public office during the period in which he is serving the sentence.

Vladimir Cerrón, who was also governor of the Junín region between 2011 and 2014, faced charges related to the “Aeródromo Wanka” case.

The “Wanka Airfield” case refers to a situation that occurred in June 2014, when Cerrón was still governor of the state of Junín. At the time, he and the legal representative of the consortium known as “Gran Aerodromo Wanka”, Luis García Morón, signed a contract for the construction of an aerodrome in the region, without considering the recommendations of the investment sector of the Peruvian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The Peruvian Public Ministry argued that the Government of Junín, led by Cerrón at that time, acted improperly by not taking into account a technical opinion from the country’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, which had stated through a report that the region of Junín already it had an airport and, therefore, investing in the construction of a new aerodrome would be unnecessary.

The Public Ministry concluded that the government’s decision to move forward with the aerodrome construction project, disregarding the Ministry of Transport’s guidelines, constituted an act of collusion. The lack of alignment between regional and national authorities on the need for the new airfield also led to an accusation of misconduct on the part of Cerrón’s government.

This Friday, the appeals court also sentenced Serafín Blanco and Luis García to three and a half years in prison as accomplices in the same case.

When delivering the sentence, the court highlighted the presence of “circumstantial evidence” against Cerrón and the absence of “procedural flaws” in the trial judge’s assessment of the evidence. The trial on the aerodrome case had started in January 2022.

Vladimir Cerrón, a 52-year-old Peruvian neurosurgeon, led the self-described Marxist Peru Livre party, which was instrumental in Pedro Castillo’s victory in the 2021 presidential elections. Castillo was removed from office on December 7 of the same year, after an attempt of a self-coup, and is currently facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy, in addition to leading an alleged network of corruption in the government. (With EFE Agency)