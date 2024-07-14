For two decades I was the sole curator of the Marx Collection, a collaboration that was agreed in 1979 with the aim of collecting important works from the second half of the 20th century that the Neue Nationalgalerie was missing: paintings by Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly, Robert Rauschenberg, Roy Lichtenstein, Anselm Kiefer and sculptures by Joseph Beuys. The motive for the collaboration was the agreement to give these works of outstanding quality to the museum on permanent loan and to hand them over to the museum one day. A public collection, planned for the future, was conceivable. Important works by Andy Warhol and Cy Twombly were purchased directly from the artists with the promise that they would one day be given to the museum. A return to the art market was ruled out for the artists.