Tickets already purchased at the box office or online will be valid for the new date Marwán’s performance in Murcia last year. / Alfonso Durán / AGM

Marwán’s concert at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia, which was scheduled for May 7, is postponed to June 12 at 9:00 p.m.. The artist regretted communicating the change for health reasons. More specifically, a chest trauma with a fracture that forced him to rest on prescription for longer than was originally thought.

Tickets already purchased at the box office or online will be valid for the new date. Those who wish to refund the amount of the same must expressly request it, in writing, at the email address [email protected] leaving a record of the locator or the area, row and seat of the locations, within 14 days after this release.