Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group, stressed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State is the beginning of a new phase of development and the nation’s elevation.

He said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is an exceptional leader who has a great place in the hearts of his countrymen, and has an honorable history, full of qualitative achievements that he led the country to achieve, and his election is a continuation of a track record of achievements at various levels.

Marawon Hajji stated that the people of the country pledged allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed sincerely to listen and obey, and it is confidence from everyone in the approach of His Highness and his wise policy, which strengthened the status of the country locally, regionally and globally.



