The Chairman and CEO of Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group, Marwan Haji Nasser, confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, succeeded during the first year of his presidency in drawing a bright future for the UAE, in all fields.

He stated that His Highness established the country’s position in all sectors globally, and led it towards further development and progress, which had an impact on every home and every resident on the land of the Emirates, and made the United Arab Emirates an inspiring model for countries seeking development and growth to follow.

He pointed out that the wise leadership of His Highness the President of the State is an extension of the path of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the foundations on which the UAE federation was established to become one of the strongest countries in the world and the fastest growing country in various sectors.

Marwan Hajji Nasser stated that the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, embodied the most wonderful examples in providing a helping hand to the needy around the world, and was a support for those affected in areas that were subjected to disasters, especially in the disasters of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

He pointed out that the state, during the era of His Highness, pays great attention to the health sector, at the local, regional and global levels, and is one of the most prominent supporters of global initiatives concerned with combating epidemics and dangerous diseases.