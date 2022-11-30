Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “Our martyrs added a glow to our Emirati history by writing down the most wonderful stories of sacrifice and giving, giving their lives to preserve the dignity of the homeland, and to defend its fence. Our celebration of Martyr’s Day is a tribute to the value of the great national sacrifices made by those The brave men who passed away with their bodies and whose memory remains forever in the hearts of all Emiratis,” stressing the importance of the lofty values ​​of this great national occasion, which reflect the appreciation of the wise leadership and its high honor for the heroic sacrifices made by the loyal martyrs of the homeland, as well as its embrace of their families who enjoy exceptional care.

He added, “Today, we raise the highest verses of gratitude and gratitude to the brave martyrs of our homeland, whose exploits will remain an unfading beacon that urges us to provide more effort and giving, and illuminates our path to continue the construction process, and to renew loyalty to the homeland in order to preserve it as an impregnable fortress and a safe haven for all He resides on his noble land.