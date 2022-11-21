multiversus is the most popular multiplayer launch of the moment, given that every month new characters from the world of Warner Bros. they come together to fight the fiercest possible battles. And this month is no exception, as the arrival of marvin the martian of looney tunesalthough the release date was somewhat uncertain.

So through the official account of Twitter of the game, the developers, Player First Gamesconfirmed that the character will join the title this November 21 at 12:00 pm from central Mexico. That means, that by now you can download it through the new update, and thus learn the different movements that it offers us.

Message from Mars! Marvin arrives in our orbit tomorrow!! We’ll have downtime from 9:00am to 10:00am pst. Tune in to our Marvin stream at 9:30am! #MultiVersus @LooneyTunes https://t.co/SPvej2lZNk pic.twitter.com/rHVjH0plxj — MultiVersus (@multiversus) November 21, 2022

It is worth commenting that it was officially announced that MutliVersus will have a scenario game of Throneswhich will contain “all the dangers and traps you would expect from the land of Westeros” and a remix of the theme from game of Thrones that changes dynamically based on what happens on the screen. It hasn’t been released yet.

Remember that it is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Marvin is one of the most iconic Looney Tunes characters, so he’s certainly a welcome addition. Hopefully in the future there will be others like Lola Bunny or even Michael Jordan himself, after all there is Lebron James.