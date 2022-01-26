Dubai (Etihad)

The Dutch coach, Van Marwijk, of our first team, confirmed the full readiness of “Al-Abyad” to play the Syria match tomorrow, “Thursday”, and said that the preparations went well, and that the team was completely ready for the meeting.

Marvik stressed the importance of the upcoming confrontation, pointing out that all the qualifiers matches are important, but today’s meeting is more important, given the team’s position in the group, and its need to win in order to enhance its chances in the qualifiers.

The coach explained that the team is losing a number of players, indicating that it cannot change this situation, but he is not worried, because the team has a distinguished squad of young players, who have good energy, and said: I am happy with the group that I work with at the moment. players, and we work together to achieve the desired goal.

He added: The absences are present, but their impact will not be great. We have young players who are able to compensate for the shortage. We may suffer because of obvious absences, especially in the front line. However, we have great confidence in the existing elements and their ability to accomplish what is required. We just have to focus and play hard.

Marvik believes that playing in our stadium is a positive and important factor, especially that the owner of the land can benefit from the workers of the land and the public, expressing his happiness with the performance of the match at the magnificent Al Maktoum Stadium.

Abdel Aziz Heikal, our national team player, announced that they are seeking to reap the three points by defeating Syria, describing the confrontation as a task, stressing that everyone will do their utmost to achieve a positive result to amend the status of “Al-Abyad” in the group.

Heikal pointed out that the confrontation is completely different from the previous match that brought the two teams together in the second round of the qualifiers in the Jordanian capital, Amman.