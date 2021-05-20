Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of the first team, led by the Dutch Marvik, places the G7 teams for the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, under “supervision”, during their camps that enter Dubai from today, tomorrow, until May 31.

Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia are expected to play 6 friendlies, with two matches each, while Vietnam, the group leader, will play 11 points, and only one friendly. Marvik puts those friendlies under the “microscope” to analyze the performance of those teams that came to Dubai to compete in the final stages of their career. Qualifiers for the second stage.

Our team is seeking to correct its course in the qualifiers and return to the top of the standings, as it is currently in fourth place with only 6 points, and needs to win the remaining four matches, which it will play at Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club, during the qualifiers that start from 3 to 15 next June. .

As for the distribution of the international matches that are organized for the Group G teams, Thailand will play Oman, who is camping in Dubai on May 25, and meet in the second friendly against Tajikistan on May 29, while Indonesia will play two friendly matches as well, the first against Afghanistan on the 25th of this month, before Oman will meet on May 29, and Malaysia will play an international friendly in Dubai against Kuwait on the 23rd of this month, and leave for Bahrain to face “Al Ahmar” on May 28. As for Vietnam, only one buddy was satisfied on May 31 against Jordan.

It is expected that the matches of these teams will be held at the stadiums of the Al-Ahly youth clubs, Al-Wasl and Al-Nasr clubs, in addition to the Sharjah stadium, according to the arrangements of the company in charge of organizing these camps for the teams of our group.

On the other hand, the “Al-Abyad” contract was completed after the 12 players from Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr and Al-Wehda joined the camp starting yesterday, as our team prepares for the international experience against Jordan next Monday, which is expected to be held at Zabeel Stadium.

The final list includes 28 players, they are: Ali Khasif, Fahd Al-Dhanhani, Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Muhammad Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al-Mahrami, Youssef Jaber, Muhammad Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majid Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Fabio de Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Caio Canedo, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Hareb Abdullah Suhail, Muhammad Jumah Eid, Ali Mabkhout and Sebastian Tijali.