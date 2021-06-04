Dubai (Etihad)

The Dutch coach, Van Marwijk, our first national team, expressed his happiness with the great victory that the team achieved against Malaysia yesterday, in the first remaining matches of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup finals, stressing that the victory is a great motivation to provide a better level during the three matches. remaining in front of Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Marvik said during the press conference that “Al-Abyad” appeared very well and was able to impose his style from the beginning, and there was coherence and harmony between the three lines and diversity in the style of play despite the opponent’s reliance on defense completely, noting that the players found the appropriate solutions and reached the goal. The Malaysian national team on more than one occasion and managed to score 4 goals in a very beautiful way.

Marvik added that he turned the page of the Malaysia match and his focus is now on the match against Thailand scheduled for next Monday, which is very important to continue the qualifying journey, especially since “Al-Abyad” has now jumped to second place in the group with 9 points and his chances have become very great, stressing that he does not pay attention. The results of the matches of the other teams are final, and he is only interested in winning the rest of the matches to ensure qualification as the first in the group without the need for other accounts.