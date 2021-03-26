Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of the first team ignited the spirit of competitiveness among all players, after he stressed during the last lecture he delivered in the presence of 26 players who were settled for the current camp, where Marvik stressed that the basic criterion for entering the starting line-up is adherence to the fighting spirit in training, especially that all players All centers are at approximately the same technical level.

Marvik stressed that the next stage requires that all players maintain their levels, to ensure entry into the main list, for the mid-May gathering, which will be the last, before the start of the combined tournament for the joint Asian qualifiers, qualifying for the “World Cup 2022” and the Asian Cup 2023.

Marvik is interested in the tactical and planning aspects during the current gathering, which is his third with “Al-Abyad” since his return in the current second period, and the technical staff stressed that the focus on technical instructions, commitment to training and performing strongly in training and friendly match, will be the only way to enter the main line-up for the team. And to remain within the expanded list set by the technical staff, which consists of 30 players, who will be used during the coming period, under the Dutch technical leadership.

The expanded list of 30 players for the national team includes 4 basic elements for each of the playing centers, especially in the defensive and offensive midfield, both sides of the field and the goalkeeper, and Marvik stressed during his speech to the players that the technical staff will always choose the equipment, which requires special and continuous preparation from all players, Those who are subject to close follow-up by the technical staff, in preparation for choosing the most suitable among them.

Marvik seeks to put the players under pressure early, to push them to maintain their levels, especially in the last meters of the season that ends next May 11, while the “white” enters its gathering in mid-May to prepare for the start of the joint Asian qualifiers, which will be hosted by Dubai from June 3 to 15 next, and it needs “Al-Abyadh” to win the rest of its matches against Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, to ensure the assault on the top of the standings, and to clinch the qualification card for the third and final stage of the qualifiers for the World Cup 2022.

The technical staff had ruled out Caio and Abdullah Al-Naqbi due to injury, while the rest of the players continue to train normally, as the friendly international match played by “Al-Abyad” next Monday acquires special significance, because it is the penultimate experience in the preparations for the combined tournament for the qualifiers, and the team is discussing On presenting an outstanding performance that reflects the players ‘understanding of the technical idea of ​​Marvik, who is concerned with the tactical and technical aspects and the players’ movements during the last two meetings.