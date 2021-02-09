Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk revealed that the secret behind his agreement to return to train the white again lies in his confidence in the current group of players, indicating that the goal of the current technical staff is to increase harmony and homogeneity between all elements, as well as to memorize the players the method of play required to be implemented In the official matches.

Marvik said: “We are working to enhance harmony between the elements of the national team, I need time to train with the players, so I am completely happy with this short gathering, and more happy with the spirit of the players and their fight for the opportunity to play in the starting line-up, that spirit and high morale we focus on in this coming period, as well. The players began to understand the gameplay that we want to implement. This is very important at that stage, but it definitely takes time to reach what we all want.

On the team being affected by the loss of opportunities and the absence of scoring, which was evident during his first period with the White, he said: “I am not worried about not registering in friendly matches, we are now preparing for the first qualifying match against Malaysia next March. I told the players that we have to win that match. We are working to enhance understanding, harmony and implement our method on the field. Therefore, we are working on two sides. The first is to increase understanding and memorize the required play method, and the second is to play with a fighting spirit in matches, specifically the first confrontation in the qualifiers.

He talked about the difficult conditions that affect the qualifiers, saying: “The pandemic affects the whole world, but here I see great interest in the health status of everyone, and the fight against Covid 19, the checks are many and continuous. I have not been subjected to tests in my life like what I underwent due to Corona, which reflects the concern for safety Everyone », and added:“ I hope everyone gets vaccinated. There are many countries in the world that did not have the advantage of abundant vaccinations, as is the case here in the Emirates, so I hope everyone will participate in the vaccination. ”