In the framework of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 advertisements related to the world of comics are very present, and among them stands out that of Marvel’s X-Men ’97the sequel to X-Men: The Animated Serieswhich already has a premiere window.

According to what was announced at the conference of Marvelwill be available in Disney+ sometime in 2023. That means that the work done must be sufficiently advanced.

But it is not the only thing revealed. Before the premiere of the first season, the second is already confirmed. Its release should be some time after the first few episodes come out.

We Recommend You: The Elder Scrolls: X-Men Actor Reveals He Burned The Disc On His Stove To Get Over His Addiction.

It is certainly great news since many fans grew up with this version of the so-called X men. None of the following adaptations of these characters in animated form achieved the same fame and recognition.

Font: Marvel (SDCC 2022 Panel).

In Marvel’s X-Men ’97 fans will see back to Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Gray, Storm, Jubilee, Gambit, Rogue Y Beast. But instead of leading them Professor Charles Xavier it will magnet and it will be interesting to know why.

Besides X men There will also be other characters. As revealed in the SDCC 2022 they will still appear Cable, Bishop, Morph Y Nightcrawler. But there will also be some more not so ‘friendly’ ones.

Font: Marvel (SDCC 2022 Panel).

Which villains will we see in Marvel’s X-Men ’97?

On the same panel as San Diego Comic-Con 2022 some of the villains that will be in Marvel’s X-Men’97 and one of them is Mister Sinisterwho appeared in the original series.

But it will also enter the scene Hellfire Club (Hell’s Club) with enemies as formidable as emma frost Y sebastian shaw. You can see these antagonists and the same X men in the images that we share in the note.

Font: Marvel (SDCC 2022 Panel).

It’s evident that the team in charge, part of which worked on the original series, is giving it a ’90s-style look. X Men in that decade and not today.

Some are a little taken aback to see magnet without his helmet and with long hair. But that image of him is in keeping with the comics of that time, not an attempt to modernize him. It seems that the project is going very well.

In addition to X-Men’97 we have more information about Marvel. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.