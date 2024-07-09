Marvel’s Wolverine has lost one of its key writers, Mary Kenneywho left Insomniac Games to join CD Projekt RED, where he will be developing the narrative side of the next chapters of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.
“Without further ado, it’s time to announce my new job,” Kenney wrote on LinkedIn. “Today was my first day as Senior Writer at CD Projekt REDthe studio best known for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 series.”
“I can’t wait to talk about my projects and I’m really excited to be able to get back to RPGsmoreover within a team full of talent, welcoming and fantastic. Here’s to a new adventure!”
We imagine the author completed her tenure with Marvel’s Wolverine, in collaboration with Walt Williams and Nick Folkman, before leaving the development team.
It’s not the first departure
In fact, Mary Kenney’s farewell is not the only one that Insomniac Games has had to endure in recent times: before her Marvel’s Wolverine art director Aaron Habibipour alsoleft his position to go to work at CD Projekt RED.
The feeling is that the Polish studio, currently working on new experiences of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, wanted to to win some of the well-known talents who have contributed to the success and extraordinary efficiency of the PlayStation first party team in recent years.
Kenney most notably worked as a writer on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
