Marvel’s Wolverine has lost one of its key writers, Mary Kenneywho left Insomniac Games to join CD Projekt RED, where he will be developing the narrative side of the next chapters of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

“Without further ado, it’s time to announce my new job,” Kenney wrote on LinkedIn. “Today was my first day as Senior Writer at CD Projekt REDthe studio best known for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 series.”

“I can’t wait to talk about my projects and I’m really excited to be able to get back to RPGsmoreover within a team full of talent, welcoming and fantastic. Here’s to a new adventure!”

We imagine the author completed her tenure with Marvel’s Wolverine, in collaboration with Walt Williams and Nick Folkman, before leaving the development team.