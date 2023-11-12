













Although he did not say it clearly, this is what can be interpreted from his profile on the ArtStation site. There also appears the mention of a video game not yet announced and being developed by Bend Studio.

In the case of the new Bend Studio title, whose identity is a mystery, it will be released in 2025. Nguy participated in both this game and Marvel’s Wolverine performing the same task.

Currently the mentions of both video games are removed from his profile but it is too late to hide it.

What happened coincides with what journalist Jeff Grubb said. He was the one who first shared that the publication of this title would be in 2024.

Grubb, on an episode of GiantBomb’s Game Mess Mornings, revealed that Marvel’s Wolverine will arrive in the hands of players not only next year but also in the fall.

So the wait for this adventure of one of the most popular mutants is still going to be long.

On that occasion Jeff Grubb still said that it would be M (Mature), which implies that it is focused on the adult audience. It is sure to include action and violence with a lot of blood involved.

But Grubb, at least on that occasion, also commented that Insomniac Games was internally discussing whether to release Marvel’s Wolverine in 2024 or better in 2025.

Developing a title of this magnitude involves taking great care; It is better to offer something refined and well cared for than half-baked or incomplete.

If this studio stands out for something, it is for always giving players the best experience and this will be no exception.

