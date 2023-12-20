This week is sad at the PlayStation offices, as the hackers who threatened sony with revealing secret information Insomniac Games They fulfilled what they said, and having not received the corresponding money, they have released images of the next games to come out, including Marvel's Wolverine. The latter has been the most affected, since there are already significant advances and this has been seen in some gameplays that have already been released on the network, and that itself reveals what type of game it will be.

For these moments, various videos have been released on networks, and there is one of just over 6 minutes that shows us how the mechanics of managing the character will work, which apparently is open world with some parkour included, something that reminds us of the saga Assassin's Creed. For its part, it is very reminiscent of the movements it has Spider-Man In their games, that includes running up walls and walking on wires just like what happens in these titles.

Here you can see it:

Something that also draws attention is the fact of using a kind of spider sense in which conclusive objectives of the stage are shown to continue in the story, which if we have not been able to check in these minutes is some combat on the stage. But, there are more leaks that have been removed by this time and they did give us the notion of how Logan will finish off the enemies thanks to his claws.

Marvel's Wolverine is in development for PS5. The release date has not yet been confirmed and the first trailer has not been released.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: PlayStation must be a little terrified right now about what has gotten out of hand, after all it's not their fault, but the hackers'. But with that in mind, they should try to rethink strengthening the security of their databases so that it never happens again.