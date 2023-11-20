













Marvel’s Wolverine would already have a launch window, it would be darker than Spider-Man games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The report is from DanielRPK, who usually advances details about Marvel Studios movies and series ahead of time. However, he is now all about video games.

According to DanielRPK, this title will be much darker and more violent than the Spider-Man titles developed by Insomniac Games. This is something that many might expect from Marvel’s Wolverine.

We recommend: Marvel’s Wolverine would not be that far from coming out according to a leak.

Logan has always been a character who handles more violence in his stories and bloodshed is common.

So fans of this X-Men will be satisfied. But this informant revealed a few details of the proposed scenario.

Fountain: Sony.

The plot of Marvel’s Wolverine will take place on Madripoor, a fictional island in the Marvel universe associated with the X-Men stories. This site appeared in the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Disney+.

This would confirm that The Princess Bar appearing in the game’s teaser is the one that corresponds to Madripoor. DanielRPK suggests that the game will not be released until 2025, although this release window is not definitive.

Jeff Grubb, another well-known reporter and whistleblower, previously said that Marvel’s Wolverine It has two launches planned.

One of them is next year but internally Insomniac Games believes that it is more likely to be in 2025.

Fountain: Sony.

So that’s still up in the air and it depends on how the development of this title for PlayStation 5 goes. As always, it’s best to stay tuned, especially for any official reports.

Apart from Marvel’s Wolverine We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)