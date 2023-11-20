According to a leak shared by Daniel Richtmanwell-known journalist in the field of cinema and TV series, Marvel’s Wolverine will come out in 2025 exclusively on PS5.

So, after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the new game from Insomniac Games will put us in the shoes of Wolverine, the famous superhero of the infamous X-Men.

In the leak, Richtman stated that, in Marvel’s Wolverineplayers will be transported to Madripoor, a fictional city in the universe Marvel of Southeast Asia. This is described as a refuge for pirates and criminals, but it is not clear whether the game will be entirely set in Madripoor or if it is one of the many places the player can visit.

Same thing, whether the game will have the same open-world component as typical franchises Sonybut there are some indications that it is a semi-open world title, as insinuated by Jeff Grubb in another leak from earlier this year.

Furthermore, it is stated in the leak that Marvel’s Wolverine it will be a game with darker and more violent tones than previous Insomniac titles, information that would be confirmed in the game director’s statement Brian Hortonshortly after the announcement in PlayStation Showcase dated 9 September 2021.

Waiting for further information from Sonywe advise you to take this news with a grain of salt.