Overnight, the files stolen from Insomniac Games by the Rhysida ransomware group emerged online and a lot of information is circulating online. In addition to data on the team's future games, actual data has been published videos dedicated to Marvel's Wolverine which show a pre-release version of the game.

We therefore advise you to pay attention to what is circulating on social media and on platforms like Reddit in case you don't want to see Marvel's Wolverine content and not ruin the surprise of how the game will be structured.

Furthermore, we must remember that what is shown may not actually be present in the gamebecause perhaps they are only internal demos to test the Marvel's Wolverine game systems or videos that show content so dated that their current version does not resemble at all the one that has only now ended up online.