Marvel’s Wolverin from Insomniac Games seems to finally start to come to life. According to the lead animator, Mike Yosh, the work on the latest IP of Insomniac Games is or has already begun. For those who do not know Mike Yosh, has already officially declared to work on the Marvel’s Wolverine project for PS5, to confirm everything has also arrived the image he published on Twitterof the room used to start the Motion Capture of this ambitious project.

The post published by the animator also reports a written so explicit as to make us understand, that the setup of the room is already completed and therefore the real works will soon begin:

“So quiet and peaceful, it won’t be like that for long.”

Mike Yosh he is a high-profile professional, but above all he is a resource that we can think of as very capable, given that he has already collaborated with Insomniac Games, right on a Marvel IP, or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a title that has been very successful. Unfortunately, the news regarding the PlayStation exclusive are really poor, we have to settle for this new post, and the small teaser trailer released some time ago.

Furthermore, the only leaked rumors concern the settings and the tonality that the developers want to give to Marvel’s Wolverine, as stated by Brian Horton, Creative Director of the project, who explicitly clarified the extremely mature tone of the game. We will probably see a very gloomy Wolverine, intent as often happens in trying to discover his true identity and lost memory before being transformed into the infamous weapon X. Wolverine’s character is one of the best known in the universe of X-Menand the mere fact of having seen a small reference to the Hulk, in the teaser trailer also gives us hope, that the story of this Marvel’s Wolverine may be inspired by the origins of Logan, who first appeared in de The Incredible Hulk in October 1974.