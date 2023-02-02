During a live broadcast on Twitch by GiantBomb, the journalist and gaming insider Jeff Grubb has unveiled new alleged details about Marvel’s Wolverine for PS5, including the exit period.

According to Grubb’s sources, Insomniac Games aims to publish the game during thefall of 2024therefore about a year after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but that the possibility of postponing the launch to 2025 based on development progress is under discussion.

Always according to what was declared by Grubb, Marvel’s Wolverine will not be an open world, but rather a game with a wide-ranging linear structuresimilar to what we saw with the last two chapters of God of War.

Finally, the reporter stated that Insomniac Games aims for an M (Mature) rating based on the metrics used by the ESRB. What does it mean? That we can expect a title designed for an adult audience and that it probably won’t be in the violent scenes. Grubb for example said that we can expect dismemberments more gory than those seen in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which received a T (Teen) rating.

As usual, we recommend that you take the above information with a grain of salt, as it is impossible to verify its veracity at the moment.