The unfortunate leak that Insomniac Games suffered at the beginning of the week continues to give a lot to talk about. What was first just documents eventually resulted in gameplay videos. Marvel's Wolverine. Now today it has been revealed that A playable version of this still-in-development version of the title is now available to anyone looking for it..

The leaked gameplay of Marvel's Wolverine It shows us a couple of missions from the main campaign, as well as action and investigation segments, all of this in a semi-open world. Now, all those who wish to experience this incomplete work, They can do it by searching for the necessary material on the internet.something that could have negative repercussions and we do not condemn.

Not only can playing this still-in-development material affect your perception of the final work, something that has already been seen with people calling a game that is still a couple of years away from officially reaching our hands disappointing, but Sony will surely track down all those who share and download this materialsomething that could have legal consequences.

It is important to mention that Marvel's Wolverine It is not yet ready to hit the market, and according to leaks it will not do so until 2026. Levels are incomplete, animations are missing, and everything is still in development. However, this look at the gameplay has divided the community. On the one hand, we find everyone who understands that this is not the final product, and are able to see the potential in the work of Insomniac Games. On the other hand, we have people who have been disappointed by seeing an incomplete game, and have demanded the crunch to have this product as soon as possible.

Those responsible for this massive leak are a group of hackers known as Rhysida, who blackmailed Sony, threatening to reveal everything they got from the hack if they were not paid $2 million in Bitcoin. Sony refused and the information was made public seven days later, when the deadline for Rhysida's ultimatum expired. However, it seems that there is still information that this organization has not revealed to the public.

Along with all the material related to Marvel's Wolverine, The leak has also revealed Insomniac Games' plans with Spider-Man games and, to the surprise of many, even an exclusive contract with Marvel to develop X-Men games. Finally, personal information about study employees has also been shared online.

In related topics, new details are revealed about the type of game that will be Marvel's Wolverine. Likewise, here you can see the gameplay of this title.

Editor's Note:

It is a real shame the reaction that the public has taken to this leak. This is an unfortunate event for the company, and while many were excited by what we have seen, others have reacted in such a negative way that it has surely affected the motivation of the developers. Under no circumstances should crunch be required.

Via: The Gamer