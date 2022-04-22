The release date of Marvel’s Wolverine is still a long way off, but development is apparently making steady progress, so much so that Mike Yosh’s Insomniac Games suggested that the mocap sessions of the new PS5 exclusive will begin shortly.

The lead animator of the game starring Logan has in fact posted on Twitter a photo that immortalizes the interior of a studio for the motion capture sessions with the phrase “so quiet and silent .. it won’t be that long” attached, suggesting therefore that filming should begin shortly.

As you probably already know, Marvel’s Wolverine was unveiled at last September’s PlayStation Showcase with a trailer. A release period has not yet been announced, not even an indicative one, but the game will probably not arrive before 2024, given that Insomniac Games has plans to release Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 next year.

At the moment the details on Marvel’s Wolverine are few and shared with the dropper, but we know that it will have some mature tones and that the combat system will be gore.