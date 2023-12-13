Insomniac Games was hacked and plundered of important files regarding data of its own employees and game files of their next, discussed, project: Marvel's Wolverine.

A group of ransomware (malicious programs that can infect a digital device and demand a ransom back) known as Rhysidaattacked the US software house and published the files he managed to access.

Insomniac has always been considered one software house very important, known for having published some of the most beloved PlayStation games, such as the saga of Spyro the dragonthe one of Ratchet & Clankand lastly (but as they say, not least) that of Marvel Spider-Mana project that has garnered extraordinary acclaim in its three different iterations.

Well, this morning, Cyber ​​Daily reported that some data regarding Wolverine had been published by Rhysida's group. Data what about predict the exit In the 2025. In addition to this, internal employee emails, files and personal documents were also leaked.

All this data was now put up for auctionwith a starting price of 50 BitCoins each.

Rhysida is a group of hackers already famous for having recently attacked the Brithis Library and this new attack on Insomniac is unfortunately only the latest in a series that Sony and its partners have suffered lately.