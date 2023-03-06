Work on the project continues in the utmost secrecy Marvel’s Wolverinebut some speculation points to the fact that Insomniac may have hired Steve BlumThe historical voice actor of the character in several animated series, which should clearly play the protagonist of the game.

It all started from one video posted by Blum on Instagram a few weeks ago, in which we see the actor with the classic devices of the motion capture applied to the face and body, which speaks of a project he participated in some time ago. Blum specifically reported that he took part in the development of a video game, on which, however, he has signed a non-disclosure agreement so he cannot report anything specific.

In the message, he also refers to the actor Roger Craig Smith, another well-known voice actor in the field. Actually the clues end there, namely the fact that the actor is known to have voiced Wolverine in numerous animated series he has recently worked on a secret video game, also lending himself to motion capture.

However, it is easy to understand how the rumor that connects it to Marvel’s Wolverine can come out of such a weak test, considering that work on the game has been underway for some time and that news about it should emerge in the next period. Meanwhile, a possible release date for the game has emerged, with details from Jeff Grubb.