Marvel’s Wolverine will be released in 2024While the new game from Bend Studio will be released in 2025: the portfolio of a person reports it concept artist Vietnamese, Hung Nguy, who reports having worked on both projects.
We imagine these are internal targets subject to possible changes, given that Marvel’s Wolverine, due out in 2024 also by Jeff Grubb, is not yet Never been shown in action if not with the teaser trailer of the announcement.
As for Bend Studio’s next project, it is a title not yet officially announcedwhich the development team is making after the cancellation of Days Gone 2.
Can Insomniac really do it?
While a 2024 release appears unrealistic for Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac Games has already amply demonstrated its capabilities and its speed in recent years, so if there is anyone capable of completing such a feat it is the Californian studio.
According to the latest rumors, the game dedicated to the famous member of the X-Men it won’t be an open worldbut rather an action game with particularly large maps, which will try to best convey the characteristics and spirit of the character also thanks to a Mature rating that allows the dismemberments to be shown.
