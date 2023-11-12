Marvel’s Wolverine will be released in 2024While the new game from Bend Studio will be released in 2025: the portfolio of a person reports it concept artist Vietnamese, Hung Nguy, who reports having worked on both projects.

We imagine these are internal targets subject to possible changes, given that Marvel’s Wolverine, due out in 2024 also by Jeff Grubb, is not yet Never been shown in action if not with the teaser trailer of the announcement.

As for Bend Studio’s next project, it is a title not yet officially announcedwhich the development team is making after the cancellation of Days Gone 2.