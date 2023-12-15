I'm fresh news leak leaked after the recent hacker attack received from Insomniac Games regarding the title in development Marvel's Wolverine. In a recent statement, made to the microphones of Eurogamer by the representatives Sonythe possibility that the attack could have also hit other divisions of the giant was excluded, therefore the suspicion remains that the objective was to recover as much information as possible on the new title concerning Wolverine.

The leaked images via leak are, as you can see, some screens regarding Logan's dress from first teaser trailer of Marvel's Wolverine, while in the second we can clearly see the official Wolverine costume.

The hacker attack apparently occurred at the hands of a ransomware group that threatened to make public the leaked screens and information, including the sensitive data of the developers and an actor involved in the project, Yuri Lowenthal.

This is yet another hacker attack on industry giants, just like the one suffered by Riot (the parent company of League of Legends), or the enormous theft of exclusive material suffered by Rockstar Games which caused the release of sensitive leaks regarding GTA 6. The group of hackers involved in this latest heist reportedly requested $2 million in Bitcoin, also claiming that they would sell the complete package of leaks within 7 days.

Marvel's Wolverine will be a PlayStation exclusive and will most likely be released not before 2024.