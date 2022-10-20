Last year, PlayStation announced the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man in development and revealed that Insomniac Games he was working on a new title of Wolverine.

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced with a spectacular reveal trailer, but not much information has been revealed. Not even an approximate release period has been confirmed, but a new document from Microsoft seems to suggest a launch date set for 2023.

At present, Microsoft is engaged in the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Although the company hoped to make things easier, regulators like the CMA proved difficult to convince. Microsoft filed the document to persuade the CMA to clear the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

All the games mentioned in the document, except Marvel’s Wolverine, are currently confirmed for 2023. Marvel’s Wolverine hasn’t been given a release date yet, so this seems like a strange statement from Microsoft.

Furthermore, Insomniac Games is currently busy with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game is already confirmed for 2023 and expects a reveal of the gameplay in the coming months. However, it would be difficult for Insomniac Games to simultaneously conduct development of two projects and launch two big AAA titles over the span of 12 months.

Sony hasn’t talked much about Marvel’s Wolverine after the first trailer. At the moment it is known that the narrative director of Spec Ops: The Line is working on the game, but the information beyond that is very limited.

However, Insomniac Games is known to be a very efficient developer. The studio released 4 games (2 Ratchet and Clank and 2 Spider-Man) in 5 years. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Marvel’s Wolverine hit shelves much sooner than expected.

It’s not unlikely that Microsoft knows Sony’s release schedules better than the general public. However, the news needs to be classified as a rumor at the moment.

Following the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the developer has earned a solid reputation. Many fans consider Insomniac Games to be the perfect studio for future superhero games, and expectations for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine are sky-high.

In the meantime, we remind you that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will arrive on PC on November 18, 2022.

Source: Tech4gamers.