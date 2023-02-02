Marvel Spider-Man 2 it is definitely one of the exclusives Playstation eagerly awaited by users from all over the world, thanks also to the excellent quality achieved with the first Marvel Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 and Spider-Man Miles Moralestitle that accompanied the release of PlayStation 5. Developed by Insomniacthe titles of the series have stood out for their frenetic and fun gameplay and for a truly remarkable technical sector.

Insomniac is also working on a video game on Wolverine, of which, however, no details are known, for the moment. The few images shown so far have created great trepidation in the community. Being developed by the same studio, it is to be expected that Marvel’s Wolverine will be an open world action game with a dynamic and adrenaline-pumping combat system, just like Marvel’s Spiderman.

The possible release dates of the two new titles are circulating on Twitter Insomniac. According to what was stated by Jeff Grubband reported by the account Playstation game size it seems that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released towards the end of 2023, while Marvel’s Wolverine will be available starting from the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. The launch period of the game inspired by spider man has also been confirmed in the video published by sony to celebrate the new worldwide restock of Playstation 5.