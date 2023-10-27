Since the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine some fans have wondered if it will be set in same universe Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a detail that is anything but obvious if we think that other games based on the house of ideas are disconnected from each other. The answer in this regard has arrived in these hours from the creative director of Insomniac Games, who revealed that both titles take place in the same reality.
The confirmation came during an interview with Kinda Funny, where Brian Intihar admitted without hesitation that “they’re all on Earth-1048“. When asked why Wolverine does not appear or be mentioned in any way in Marvel’s Spider-Man he added:
“It was decided not to do that… We wanted to let that team work without pressure, and who knows what the future holds, but right now let’s let them do their thing.”
The Marvel Universe
For those who don’t know, Marvel stories take place in numerous ways different universescharacterized by more or less marked differences, giving the authors the opportunity to create plots that are always original and interesting, as is also the case with Insomniac Games’ games, which differ from the Spider-Man of the comics in many aspects.
Earth-616, or Earth Prime, is the universe of the main Marvel continuity, while as confirmed in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the two wall climbers made in PlayStation come from Earth-1048, which will therefore also be the reality of next Wolverine game.
This opens the door to interesting scenariosas possible connections between the two games, with perhaps an appearance of Peter and Miles in Marvel’s Wolverine, or of Logan in a possible expansion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which perhaps will act as a bridge between the two games.
For the rest, we know very little about Marvel’s Wolverine at the moment. The game was announced in 2021 with a teaser trailer and release date set for next year, but has since fallen off the radar.
