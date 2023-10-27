Since the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine some fans have wondered if it will be set in same universe Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a detail that is anything but obvious if we think that other games based on the house of ideas are disconnected from each other. The answer in this regard has arrived in these hours from the creative director of Insomniac Games, who revealed that both titles take place in the same reality.

The confirmation came during an interview with Kinda Funny, where Brian Intihar admitted without hesitation that “they’re all on Earth-1048“. When asked why Wolverine does not appear or be mentioned in any way in Marvel’s Spider-Man he added:

“It was decided not to do that… We wanted to let that team work without pressure, and who knows what the future holds, but right now let’s let them do their thing.”