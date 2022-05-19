One of the most anticipated games of the coming years is Marvel’s Wolverinea title that we haven’t heard from for quite some time, the only thing that is known for now is that it is being developed by Insomniac Games. However, nothing more was revealed about the work team, and now we already know the new narrative director.

the writer of Spec Ops: The Line Y Star Wars: Battlefront II, walt-williams, joined the video game with this position. The role of Williams You will create the story around the items that you are allowed to use. So it is likely that we will meet a new facet of the character, one that moves away from known films of the character of Logan at the cinema.

Here is the official tweet where he confirms his position in the project:

I’m too old and tired to figure out how to do a bio change video, but this happened today so that’s fun. pic.twitter.com/9ydrZoXm6Y — Walt Williams (@waltdwilliams) May 19, 2022

With this dream team at work, it’s possible that Marvel’s Wolverine become the next big hit Insomniac Gamesa developer that was acquired by PlayStation in 2019. However, it is likely that we will not have much news soon, since the team is focused on another big project for 2023the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Via: comic book