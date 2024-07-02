Audible has announced the upcoming release of the sixth and final season of the Italian Audible Original series “Marvel’s Wastelanders”. In Italy, this season will be available exclusively starting September 13, 2024 and will feature well-known voices such as Neri Marcorè (Star-Lord), Fabrizio Bentivoglio (Falco Eye), Lella Costa (Black Widow), Sergio Rubini (Wolverine) and Luca Ward (Doctor Doom), who already participated in the previous season.

The story follows Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye and Doctor Doom as they attempt to stop Valeria Richards. Valeria is described as the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and a loner, who after surviving a hail of nuclear missiles in Southern California and gaining possession of the Cosmic Cube, an artifact capable of altering reality, is dangerously close to madness. The protagonists must unravel the mysteries hidden in the radiation-stricken “Dead Zone” and stop Valeria before she can carry out an unprecedented plan of destruction.

Marvel’s Wastelanders marks the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment. Coming to Italy in September, this final chapter features high-quality production values ​​and a host of big-name actors lending their voices to iconic Marvel characters. The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021. The final English-language season was directed by Kimberly Senior and written by Nick Bernardone, J. Holtham, and Mark Waid, with original sound design by One Thousand Birds and original music by Lindsay Jones.