Amazon she is ready to cooperate with the universe Marvel. Just this morning it was announced Marvel’s Wastelandersa series AudibleOriginal featuring some of the most beloved comic book superheroes. This new collection of short stories, written by Benjamin Percywill be set on an Earth that has now fallen into a dystopian reality where the Dr. Doom, along with other of the most famous Marvel villains, has taken control of the planet. It will be up to the few remaining superheroes, now aged, to take on this enormous burden.

The series currently has plans six seasons and each of these will feature a different character from the Marvel universe. At the moment we know the release date only of the first, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord will come up Audible The June 28 and of course it will deal with the adventures of Peter Quill accompanied by his team of Guardians of the Galaxy.

For the former ten episodes we already see that the cast of Italian dubbers brings quite high-sounding names with them; Star-Lord will be interpreted by Neri Marcoré, Rocket Raccoon from Conrad Guzzanti And Dr. Doom from Luke Ward. Although the arrival dates are missing, the protagonists of the five seasons to come have also been announced; After Star-Lord it will be up to Hawkey, Black Widow, Wolverine And Dr. Doomthe last season is titled Team Up and therefore does not seem to concern any particular character.