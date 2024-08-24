Nothing has been heard since then, but it seems that the character will not be the only one to reappear in the television product. Ben two characters thought to be dead could return based on new reports.

Marvel continues to work on new TV series for Disney Plus and one of them should be Vision Quest clearly dedicated to the character The Vision, who was resurrected (in a sense) during the WandaVision series.

What We Know About Marvel Vision Quest Characters (Spoilers)

According to a new report, Vision Quest could lead to the return of Scarlet Witch. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the return of James Spader as Ultron for the upcoming Disney+ series. Now, Deadline reports that the Wanda Maximoff Elizabeth Olsen may return in Vision Quest.

Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen

Ultron was defeated in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the film in which both Vision and Wanda Maximoff were introduced (the latter had already appeared in the credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier). The woman concludes her narrative arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which she is the villain. She is defeated in Wundagore mountain after repenting and is crushed in a cave collapse.

Obviously though death is a secondary concept in a saga like the Marvel one, where the Multiverse could have many surprises in store.

Finally, we remind you that Robert Downey Jr. will once again be Iron Man, Marvel reveals, just not in the way we thought.