How will it be Marvel's Venom? The talked about Insomniac Games spin-off was imagined in Unreal Engine 5 from the YouTube channel TeaserPlay, which created a fan-made demo and published a video to present it to the public.

While rumors are swirling about a Venom DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the video shows what the open world experience could be like with the villain as the protagonist and the sophisticated technology of the Epic Games graphics engine in support.

In the video Venom throws himself from a building, walks around the city and faces police troops, even punching cars and helicopters as he gives vent to his bestial fury, and the result is truly spectacular.