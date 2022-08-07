Today we could remember it as the Sunday of leaks. After those already reported previously on various titles, now it’s up to Marvel’s Spiderman Remastered to come out with an “unwanted” news from Sony.

The title will be released on August 12 both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store, and was yet another leak victim for its PC version that has been circulating for days. Among the most interesting images we find the one that shows the menu for adjusting the graphic settings, from which we learn that it will be possible to intervene, for example, on the quality of the textures, on the quality of the shadows and of the environmental occlusion, the presence of the ray. tracing, depth of field, lens flares, weather particle quality and much more. However, it is not known how to adjust the resolution. However, we do know that the game will support v-sync, framerate management and confirmed ultra-side support, both at 21: 9 and 32: 9.

The system requirements for the game are as follows

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or equivalent AMD card

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 75 GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 75 GB of available space

We hope your PC is ready to support the game of our friendly neighborhood superhero!